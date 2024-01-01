rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Surface of the Lake at Misaka in Kai Province, from Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji, c. 1830-31. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639441

View License

