https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639445Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Poem by Ariwara no Narihira, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639445View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 826 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2408 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3810 x 2621 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3810 x 2621 px | 300 dpi | 28.6 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Poem by Ariwara no Narihira, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the MET museum.More