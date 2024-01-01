rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639448
Hokusai's Sō̄shū ōyama rōben no taki. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hokusai's Sō̄shū ōyama rōben no taki. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639448

View License

Hokusai's Sō̄shū ōyama rōben no taki. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More