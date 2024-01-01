https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639448Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Sō̄shū ōyama rōben no taki. Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639448View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 833 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2429 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2666 x 3842 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2666 x 3842 px | 300 dpi | 29.33 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Sō̄shū ōyama rōben no taki. Original public domain image from the MET museum.More