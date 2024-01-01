rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639450
Banana Garden at Nakashima (Nakashima shōen), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639450

View License

