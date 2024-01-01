https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639477Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Tenpōzan at the Mouth of the Aji River in Settsu Province (Sesshū Ajikawaguchi Tenpōzan), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in Various Provinces (Shokoku meikyō kiran). Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639477View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 834 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2433 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3800 x 2641 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3800 x 2641 px | 300 dpi | 28.74 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Tenpōzan at the Mouth of the Aji River in Settsu Province (Sesshū Ajikawaguchi Tenpōzan), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in Various Provinces (Shokoku meikyō kiran). Original public domain image from the MET museum.More