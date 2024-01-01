rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639477
Hokusai's Tenpōzan at the Mouth of the Aji River in Settsu Province (Sesshū Ajikawaguchi Tenpōzan), from the series…
Hokusai's Tenpōzan at the Mouth of the Aji River in Settsu Province (Sesshū Ajikawaguchi Tenpōzan), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in Various Provinces (Shokoku meikyō kiran). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

7639477

