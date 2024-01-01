rawpixel
Hokusai's Autumn Sky at Chōkō (Chōkō shūsei), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei) (1832).…
Hokusai's Autumn Sky at Chōkō (Chōkō shūsei), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei) (1832). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

