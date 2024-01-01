rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639494
Hokusai's Poem by Kiyohara no Fukayabu, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hokusai's Poem by Kiyohara no Fukayabu, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639494

View License

Hokusai's Poem by Kiyohara no Fukayabu, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More