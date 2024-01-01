https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639498Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUnder the Wave off Kanagawa (Kanagawa oki nami ura), or The Great Wave, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei). Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639498View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 820 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2393 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3867 x 2644 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3867 x 2644 px | 300 dpi | 29.28 MBFree DownloadUnder the Wave off Kanagawa (Kanagawa oki nami ura), or The Great Wave, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei). Original public domain image from the MET museum.More