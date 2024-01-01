https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639505Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Tenpōzan at the Mouth of the Aji River in Settsu Province (Sesshū Ajikawaguchi Tenpōzan), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in Various Provinces (Shokoku meikyō kiran). Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639505View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 827 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2412 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3854 x 2656 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3854 x 2656 px | 300 dpi | 29.31 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Tenpōzan at the Mouth of the Aji River in Settsu Province (Sesshū Ajikawaguchi Tenpōzan), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in Various Provinces (Shokoku meikyō kiran). Original public domain image from the MET museum.More