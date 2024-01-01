https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639517Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMasks of Oni (Demon) and Uzume (Goddess of Good Fortune). Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639517View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 590 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1721 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3855 x 1896 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3855 x 1896 px | 300 dpi | 20.93 MBFree DownloadMasks of Oni (Demon) and Uzume (Goddess of Good Fortune). Original public domain image from the MET museum.More