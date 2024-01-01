https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639550Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUtagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) View of the Descent from a Mountain by Many from Pilgrimage to Mt. Fuji (Fuji mōde shoshina gesan no zu). Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639550View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 612 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1784 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3856 x 1966 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUtagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) View of the Descent from a Mountain by Many from Pilgrimage to Mt. Fuji (Fuji mōde shoshina gesan no zu). Original public domain image from the MET museum.More