Utagawa Hiroshige (1853) Naruto Whirlpool, Awa Province, from the series Views of Famous Places in the Sixty-Odd Provinces. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639566

View License

