https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639573Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPicture Album Transmitting the Spirit: The Hokusai Drawing Style (1814–78) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639573View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1417 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3082 x 2183 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPicture Album Transmitting the Spirit: The Hokusai Drawing Style (1814–78) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum. More