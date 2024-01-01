rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639608
Utagawa Hiroshige (1860) French Woman, Her Child and Pet Dog. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639608

View License

