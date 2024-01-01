rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639623
Transmitting the Spirit, Revealing Form of Things: Picture Album of Drawings at One Stroke (1823) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum.
Transmitting the Spirit, Revealing Form of Things: Picture Album of Drawings at One Stroke (1823) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum.

