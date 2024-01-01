rawpixel
Picture Book with Mixed Verses on Jōruri (Puppet Theater) (1815) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760&ndash;1849). Original from The…
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639634

View License

