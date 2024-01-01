rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639696
Hokusai's Banana Garden at Nakashima (Nakashima shōen), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei)…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hokusai's Banana Garden at Nakashima (Nakashima shōen), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei) (1832). Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639696

View License

Hokusai's Banana Garden at Nakashima (Nakashima shōen), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei) (1832). Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.

More