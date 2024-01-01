rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639709
Hokusai's Hokusai's &ldquo;The Lantern Ghost, Iwa,&rdquo; 1831-32. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639709

View License

