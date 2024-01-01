rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639713
Whirlpool at Awa (1817) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Whirlpool at Awa (1817) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639713

View License

Whirlpool at Awa (1817) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More