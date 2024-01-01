rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639714
Transmitting the Spirit and Revealing the Form of Things: Hokusai's Garden of Pictures (1843) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639714

View License

