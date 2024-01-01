https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639746Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBooks and a Bookcase (19th century) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639746View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1038 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3027 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3278 x 3790 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBooks and a Bookcase (19th century) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum. More