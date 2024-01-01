rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639758
Under the Wave off Kanagawa (1830–1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639758

View License

