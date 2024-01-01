rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639772
Kakemono of Monkey, Wine Cup and Potted Plants (probably 1812) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639772

View License

