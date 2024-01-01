rawpixel
The Suspension Bridge on the Border of Hida and Etchū Provinces (ca.1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639778

View License

