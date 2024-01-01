rawpixel
The Ghost of Kohada Koheiji (ca.1831–1832) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639779

View License

