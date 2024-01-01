rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639788
The Ghost of Oiwa (ca.1831&ndash;1832) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Ghost of Oiwa (ca.1831–1832) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639788

View License

The Ghost of Oiwa (ca.1831–1832) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More