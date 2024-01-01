https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlackberry Lily (ca.1833–1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639790View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 834 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2432 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4592 x 3191 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4592 x 3191 px | 300 dpi | 41.95 MBFree DownloadBlackberry Lily (ca.1833–1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More