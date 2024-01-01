https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBack View of Fuji from the Minobu River (1830–1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639803View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 814 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2374 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5015 x 3401 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5015 x 3401 px | 300 dpi | 48.82 MBFree DownloadBack View of Fuji from the Minobu River (1830–1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More