https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639813Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Jewel River in Musashi Province (1830–1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639813View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 821 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2396 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6213 x 4253 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6213 x 4253 px | 300 dpi | 75.62 MBFree DownloadThe Jewel River in Musashi Province (1830–1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More