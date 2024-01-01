rawpixel
Hodogaya on the Tōkaidō (1830&ndash;1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute…
Hodogaya on the Tōkaidō (1830–1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639814

View License

