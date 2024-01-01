rawpixel
Woman of Ōhara with Firewood Bundle and Kite during 1800s in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The…
Woman of Ōhara with Firewood Bundle and Kite during 1800s in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

