Hakone Lake in Sagami Province (1830&ndash;1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis…
Hakone Lake in Sagami Province (1830–1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639820

View License

