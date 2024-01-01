https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWarbler and Roses (ca.1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639823View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 884 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2578 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3272 x 4442 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3272 x 4442 px | 300 dpi | 41.61 MBFree DownloadWarbler and Roses (ca.1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More