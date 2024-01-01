https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639826Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHawfinch and Marvel-of-Peru (ca.1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639826View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 889 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2593 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3715 x 5014 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3715 x 5014 px | 300 dpi | 53.32 MBFree DownloadHawfinch and Marvel-of-Peru (ca.1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More