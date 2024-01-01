https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639827Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Bamboo-Blind Shell (1821) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639827View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1084 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1878 x 2079 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1878 x 2079 px | 300 dpi | 11.2 MBFree DownloadThe Bamboo-Blind Shell (1821) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More