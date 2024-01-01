rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639836
The Seven Gods of Good Fortune in Treasure Ship (c. 1887) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639836

View License

