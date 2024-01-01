rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639839
A Northern Goshawk on a Pine Tree in Snow Aiming at a Sparrow (late 1830s - early 1840s) print in high resolution by Keisai…
A Northern Goshawk on a Pine Tree in Snow Aiming at a Sparrow (late 1830s - early 1840s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639839

View License

