Act Five (Godanme), from the series “The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Kanadehon Chushingura)” (c. 1830-1835) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
ID : 
7639844

