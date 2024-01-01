https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639844Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAct Five (Godanme), from the series “The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Kanadehon Chushingura)” (c. 1830-1835) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639844View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 820 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2049 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2049 px | 300 dpi | 1.29 MBFree DownloadAct Five (Godanme), from the series “The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Kanadehon Chushingura)” (c. 1830-1835) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. More