Bamboo Poetry Sheet (1860) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.
Bamboo Poetry Sheet (1860) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639850

View License

Bamboo Poetry Sheet (1860) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

