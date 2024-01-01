https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639858Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBush Warbler Perched on a Signboard alongside a Bamboo-fenced Plum Garden (1886) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639858View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 829 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2072 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2072 px | 300 dpi | 7.88 MBFree DownloadBush Warbler Perched on a Signboard alongside a Bamboo-fenced Plum Garden (1886) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More