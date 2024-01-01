rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639858
Bush Warbler Perched on a Signboard alongside a Bamboo-fenced Plum Garden (1886) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639858

View License

More