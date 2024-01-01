https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639863Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn [left of a pair of Birds and Flowers in Spring and Autumn] (second half 19th century) painting in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639863View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 595 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1735 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 11099 x 5503 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11099 x 5503 px | 300 dpi | 97.96 MBFree DownloadAutumn [left of a pair of Birds and Flowers in Spring and Autumn] (second half 19th century) painting in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More