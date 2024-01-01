rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639863
Autumn [left of a pair of Birds and Flowers in Spring and Autumn] (second half 19th century) painting in high resolution by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Autumn [left of a pair of Birds and Flowers in Spring and Autumn] (second half 19th century) painting in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639863

View License

Autumn [left of a pair of Birds and Flowers in Spring and Autumn] (second half 19th century) painting in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More