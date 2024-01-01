rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639865
Vine and Seeds of Morning Glory (1877) in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vine and Seeds of Morning Glory (1877) in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639865

View License

Vine and Seeds of Morning Glory (1877) in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More