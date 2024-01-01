rawpixel
Red and Black Lacquer Water Bucket and a Cherry Branch (ca. 1820) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7639867

View License

