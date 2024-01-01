https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639867Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed and Black Lacquer Water Bucket and a Cherry Branch (ca. 1820) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639867View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 870 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2175 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2175 px | 300 dpi | 18.7 MBFree DownloadRed and Black Lacquer Water Bucket and a Cherry Branch (ca. 1820) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. More