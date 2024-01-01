https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639872Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text(New Year's Flower Arrangement on a Table and in a Hanging Vase) (1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639872View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1072 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3126 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3607 x 4038 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3607 x 4038 px | 300 dpi | 2.02 MBFree Download(New Year's Flower Arrangement on a Table and in a Hanging Vase) (1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More