https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Scene from the "Toungue-cut Sparrow" (19th century) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from The…
Scene from the "Toungue-cut Sparrow" (19th century) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639879

View License

