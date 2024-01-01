https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639879Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScene from the "Toungue-cut Sparrow" (19th century) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639879View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1174 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3425 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4145 x 4056 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4145 x 4056 px | 300 dpi | 29.21 MBFree DownloadScene from the "Toungue-cut Sparrow" (19th century) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More