https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639880
Grasshopper and sunflower (c. 1877) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639880

