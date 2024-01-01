https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639881Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFan (1859) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639881View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 902 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2632 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4774 x 3590 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4774 x 3590 px | 300 dpi | 34.54 MBFree DownloadFan (1859) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More