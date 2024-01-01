rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639895
Hokusai's Album of Sketches by Katsushika Hokusai and His Disciples. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639895

View License

