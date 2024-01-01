rawpixel
Basketry Work: By the Craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa (Kagosaiku Naniwa saikujin Ichida Shōshichirō). Original public…
Basketry Work: By the Craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa (Kagosaiku Naniwa saikujin Ichida Shōshichirō). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639904

View License

