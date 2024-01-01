https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639982Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUtagawa Hiroshige (1853) Maiko Beach, Harima Province, from the series Views of Famous Places in the Sixty-Odd Provinces. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639982View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 839 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2447 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4464 x 6386 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUtagawa Hiroshige (1853) Maiko Beach, Harima Province, from the series Views of Famous Places in the Sixty-Odd Provinces. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.More